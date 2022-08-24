Getting Answers: State Street improvement project pushed to Spring 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Improvements to a dangerous street in Springfield began this summer, but the project has been pushed back a couple months.

“We need a shift in how we prioritize infrastructure in Springfield,” said Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman.

This summer, the Springfield Department of Public Works began the State Street project in an effort to crack down on speeding after a string of deadly accidents. In fact, there have been seven pedestrian deaths since 2015 on State Street and four of those occurred last year. One of the victims was a librarian who was struck and killed after leaving work.

“I think if we do not make physical changes to the roadways, both in our main corridors like State Street, as well as our residential areas that we will continue to see the epidemic of a pedestrian fatalities that has occurred in our community,” Lederman added.

Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News that the goal of the project was to simulate what roadway narrowing would look like using orange cones and signs to get people to slow down, but has it worked?

“I have been extremely surprised and I know other people here at DPW, our reaction has been there’s not a lot of traffic and that’s kind of the thing we’ve been nervous about. I don’t know if you are avoiding the area, but traffic numbers are way, way, way down,” Cignoli explained.

Temporary barriers were placed on State Street in June, but despite a delay in the project, the city still plans to take them down September 9. Cignoli said the reason is that the DPW can’t keep the barriers up through the winter and he said they’re hoping to gather more data during the first two weeks of school when the traffic volume increases.

“We want to get that data afterwards, get enough data in the fall to show ‘Okay, we got rid of the barrels. Is everybody returning to speeding?’” Cignoli added.

The project was originally set to wrap up this fall and make the barriers permanent, but we’re told the road work has been pushed back to spring. Cignoli said he hopes construction can now mid-March or early April. He wants to make sure they decide on the best plan possible.

“We’re moving curves. We’re creating islands in the middle and putting up traffic signals, so once you do this, you don’t really have the opportunity afterwards to go back and change it,” Cignoli said.

Supply chain issues are also playing a role. Cignoli told Western Mass News that the light they need to put at the intersection usually takes about four to six months to come in. However, right now, they’re looking at 10 to 12 months for delivery, but Lederman is concerned about the delay in construction.

“We’re entering a season when it will be getting dark sooner and sooner, so we know this crossing becomes even more dangerous at night and that’s when these tragedies that have occurred here happened,” Lederman said.

However, keeping the community safe is the priority and one city leaders will keep an eye on.

“If we start to see things there when school opens, we may extend the barrels as long as we can,” Cignoli said.

