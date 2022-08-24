Getting Answers: trash complaints at Jarvis Heights apartments in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Trash problems continue in the city of Holyoke and now, posts on social media are drawing attention to a particular apartment complex.

“I did get the complaint and the very first thing I did was go over to see…these overflowing dumpsters...and it’s disgusting, terrible. Property managers should be ashamed for allowing any trash to accumulate to that extent,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.

Garcia told Western Mass News that his office has received complaints about overflowing trash at several dumpsters at the Jarvis Heights apartment complex. He said it is an ongoing problem throughout the city as well and something he has been fighting to fix for months.

“Let’s talk trash citywide including the managers over there at Jarvis Heights. The administration is no longer going to tolerate not being able to keep up and manage trash problems in the city,” Garcia added.

Garcia told us he stops at apartment complexes in the city, like Jarvis Heights, each morning and checks for any overflowing trash at their properties.

“I take pictures of what I see. I notify the board of health and I also share the pictures on my social media feeds,” Garcia explained.

We did reach out to the property manager at Jarvis Heights for comment, but he did not yet hear back. Meanwhile, the mayor says it is time for landlords to take action.

“I’m very familiar with what happened at Jarvis. Also, I’m very familiar with what’s happening citywide and landlords need to step up. We do have great landlords. We have excellent landlords that are doing everything and anything they can,” Garcia noted.

He is also pleading for the public’s help to resolve the problem.

“The public needs to start demanding accountability and start setting the tone and expectation in the direction that we want to go as a city as far as cleanliness is concerned,” Garcia said.

