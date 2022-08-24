Investigators identify victim of Springfield homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed over the weekend in Springfield.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said 29-year-old John Rivera of Springfield died Saturday at Baystate Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound in the area of the 0-100 block of Longhill Street.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.’s murder unit.

