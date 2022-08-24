Man arrested, charged with trafficking marijuana in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have released new details into a criminal investigation in South Hadley.

South Hadley Police Chief Jennifer Gunderson said that law enforcement executed a search warrant on a Bach Lane residence around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday. That warrant, she added, was a result of a lengthy investigation into the unlawful possession cultivation and distribution of marijuana.

Stephen Opalenik, 64, has been charged with trafficking in marijuana over 100 pounds and improper storage of a firearm. Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

Gunderson noted that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

