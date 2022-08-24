Man arrested, charged with trafficking marijuana in South Hadley

Authorities have released new details into a criminal investigation in South Hadley.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have released new details into a criminal investigation in South Hadley.

South Hadley Police Chief Jennifer Gunderson said that law enforcement executed a search warrant on a Bach Lane residence around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday. That warrant, she added, was a result of a lengthy investigation into the unlawful possession cultivation and distribution of marijuana.

Stephen Opalenik, 64, has been charged with trafficking in marijuana over 100 pounds and improper storage of a firearm. Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

Gunderson noted that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 9-year girl from Springfield is pleading with the community to help return her stolen bike.
Springfield girl asking for help after bike is stolen from backyard
Town by Town is taking you to Easthampton, Wilbraham, and Southampton.
Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction
Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but...
Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses
With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are...
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
The Bay State saw some much-needed rain on Tuesday, but was it enough to alleviate the drought...
Getting Answers: recent rain’s impact on drought conditions