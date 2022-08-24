Mudslide floods Greenfield family’s home

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Heavy rain this week caused a damaging mudslide in Greenfield. One family in particular has quite the cleanup on their hands.

“It was quite the sight. You can see the holes and washed everything out…It went into my bedroom went into the cellar. It was pouring in pretty good down there,” said John Middleton of Greenfield.

Heavy rain on Monday night caused mud to flow from a construction site above.

“They are rebuilding this road. They are going to bring all this wall down and redo the road,” Middleton added.

Middleton told us this isn’t the first time this has happened, though not to this extent.

“About three or four weeks ago, we had a rain storm and it eroded over at this end of the driveway and caused a lot of mud and stuff to come down…I wish a little more thought would go into what could happen, especially after it happened down…Whatever they were doing up here, they didn’t have it channeled to the other side or I don’t know what, but it was just pouring out of here like a water fall,” Middleton explained.

In the meantime, the cleanup continues.

“We stayed at a hotel for a couple of days. Red Cross helped us out there,” Middleton said.

Western Mass News is getting answers. We reached out to MassDOT for comment since they are in charge of the road construction project where the mudslide originated. We received a statement which read, in part:

“On Monday, a significant amount of rainfall fell in a short amount of time causing erosion at an existing failed retaining wall, which is being replaced under the ongoing MassDOT construction project...and onto a property abutting the project.”

“Steps were taken to secure the site and install additional erosion control measures, including having the contractor grade Wisdom Way, build additional earthen berms, and install additional features to manage rainwater runoff.”

