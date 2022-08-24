Police: 15-year-old identified as suspect in two Springfield arson fires

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Investigators say that a teenager has been identified as a suspect in two recent fires in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that in the late hours of Tuesday, August 16, officers on-patrol near the High School of Science and Technology heard loud noises and saw that a forklift was moving.

When police got closer, they found a 15-year-old boy get off of the forklift and onto a bike, before police stopped him on Alton Street.

A lighter and a key to the forklift was reportedly recovered from the teen. Walsh added that investigators then found a “significant amount of damage” caused by the forklift on school property.

The teen was arrested and later released to his family.

Walsh noted that on the night of August 15, emergency crews were called to Antonio’s Grinders on State Street and on August 16, they were called to a fire in a State Street parking lot. An investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad discovered that the teen was identified as the suspect accused in setting both fires.

Police have applied for two criminal complaints for arson in connection with those incidents.

Because of the suspect’s age, no further information is being released and both incidents remain under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

