Police conducting criminal investigation along Bach Lane in South Hadley

By Ryan Trowbridge and Jenna Reyes
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley Police have an investigation underway on Bach Lane.

South Hadley Police and various units assigned to Massachusetts State Police arrived on scene around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

We’re told this is a criminal investigation, but there is no risk to the area or the community.

We’ve also learned power was cut due to chemicals, standing water, and numerous power appliances that could be dangerous to first responders who were investigating the incident.

Police said they will be providing more information by the end of the day.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

