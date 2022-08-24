South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four years ago, MGM Springfield first opened its doors.

Wednesday marked four years of MGM Springfield, so Western Mass News checked in with local businesses to see how they’ve been impacted since the casino first opened back in 2018. We caught up with Rita Caputo-Capua, owner and manager of Red Rose Pizzeria., a popular restaurant in the city that sits right next to the casino. Caputo-Capua told us it has brought a lot of new faces to her dining room.

“Our lunchtime is no longer slow between two and four. We are full from 11 o’clock on,” Caputo-Capua added.

She pointed out the pandemic definitely hurt businesses in the city, but like many others, MGM Springfield seems to be bouncing back and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno echoed that sentiment.

“Prior to COVID-19, the pandemic, we had a tremendous amount of momentum going on not only in our downtown area, but in our neighborhood area. MGM was a big part of that when they had activities and shows going on. We’re starting to get our mojo back. As you can see, MGM has opened much more now and the shows are coming back,” Sarno said.

Western Mass News also traveled a little further down the street where we caught up with David Glantz, owner of Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop, who said the casino has led to more people walking around downtown into his shop

"People are going to walk around, looking for a cup of coffee or looking for a newspaper, looking for cigarettes or cigars, I'm here,

Glantz told us although MGM seems to be benefiting existing businesses, he hasn’t really seen many new shops popping up in the area.

“We really haven’t seen any spin-off as other new businesses coming down, you know, new restaurants or chain restaurants. There really is nothing going on. If you look around MGM, there’s a lot of empty stores,” Glantz added.

However, Sarno assured Western Mass News the city will continue to grow as we start to make our way out of the pandemic.

“The deal we struck, we wanted to make sure that existing amenities or newer amenities that have come down here, and more to come, would patronize such as restaurant row I’ve created on Worthington Street,” Sarno added.

MGM Springfield told Western Mass News they will be holding a celebration for their fourth anniversary this Friday. We’re told the resort will host an all-employee birthday bash where they will give out $75,000 in grants to seven local nonprofit community partners.

