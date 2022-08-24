South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A microburst is suspected to have occurred in South Hadley after intense storms that moved through the area Tuesday and left trees, wires, and utility poles down throughout the town.

“The worst 10 seconds I’ve seen here. All other storms were long and we expected damage. This one was very spontaneous,” said Maurice Laflame of South Hadley.

Laflame lives on North Main Street in South Hadley and has lived in town for over 40 years. He told Western Mass News what he witnessed when a storm swept through the area on Tuesday afternoon.

“That tree just came down fast and the air changed, the wind. You just couldn’t see the sky. It turned very grey,” Laflame noted.

South Hadley Department of Public Works Director Christopher Bouchard told us the damage from Tuesday’s storm was more than they expected.

“According to weather forecasts, we had some torrential rain. According to our rain gauges, two to three inches came down about 15 minutes, some severe winds,” Bouchard said.

Visible damage could still be seen throughout the day on Wednesday when we stopped on Island Cove Road – an area where Bouchard said there was severe tree damage.

“A lot of it was trees into the wires. We worked with SHELD, our electric light helping them…The next couple days, it’s just going to be picking up the debris and moving on and moving forward from that,” Bouchard noted.

South Hadley Electric Light worked throughout the night and day to restore the majority of power in town. General Manager Sean Fitzgerald told us they believe it was a microburst that caused the damage and shared this statement:

“At approximately 3:00 p.m. yesterday, South Hadley suffered what appears to be a microburst of extremely high wind bursts and heavy rains causing severe tree and utility pole damage.”

We asked Bouchard if the microburst has been confirmed.

“Our emergency management director was making that call to MEMA. I’m sure I’ll hear in the next day or two if someone comes out to assess it…The trees, just the way they were broken, it appears that some sort of weather event came through that was a little bit more significant than just a normal thunderstorm,” Bouchard explained.

South Hadley Electric told us that all power has now been restored in town.

