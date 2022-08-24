Sunny and hot Thursday, then storms return to end the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some lingering instability and upper level energy combined with all the moisture in the atmosphere has given us scattered to patchy clouds today along with a few very isolated showers. Not much will change this afternoon, but we will dry out a bit closer to sunset with decreasing clouds.

Tonight will be a bit cooler and more comfortable, but still a muggy feel. Skies become mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows falling into the upper 50s to low 60s for most with areas of fog.

High pressure moving offshore will bring a west-southwesterly breeze to our area Thursday, which will warm things up a bit more. Temperatures climb to near 90 with moderate humidity and light breezes. We should see plenty of sunshine.

Staying hot and humid Friday ahead of our next cold front. We should get some good sun ahead of the front, which will help bring temperatures back into the middle and upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms get going in the afternoon through the evening and a few storms may become severe with damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent lightning. Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day.

Warm temperatures and lower, but still moderate humidity lingers this weekend. A ridge of high pressure off the Southeast coast will keep the air warm and muggy and surface high pressure will keep us mostly rain-free. However, a few disturbances passing by will give us a low risk for an afternoon or evening pop up shower each day.

Some changes coming next week as we switch from a summer to fall air mass. The week starts warm and humid with more clouds and a shower or storm Monday, then scattered showers and storms Tuesday. A cold front will bring an end to wet weather by Wednesday morning, then a second front will usher in a very dry and much cooler air mass for Wednesday evening through to Friday.

