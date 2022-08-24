Suspect arrested in connection with Springfield shooting

Kelvin Correa
Kelvin Correa(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is under arrest in connection with a shooting earlier this week in the city.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Temple Street around 12:40 a.m. Monday for a gun call.

Investigators allege that 43-year-old Kelvin Correa shot at a victim and hit a car. Police on-scene reportedly found evidence of a shooting, but not Correa.

Walsh noted that early Wednesday morning, Correa was seen on the 0-100 block of School Street and placed him under arrest on charges including discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and larceny under $1,200

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

MGN Online
Police: 15-year-old identified as suspect in two Springfield arson fires
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Investigators identify victim of Springfield homicide
South Hadley Police have an investigation underway on Bach Lane.
Police conducting criminal investigation along Bach Lane in South Hadley
The official start of the school year is only a few days away and preseason for fall sports is...
High school coaches, players gearing up for busy sports seasons