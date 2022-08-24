Suspect arrested in connection with Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is under arrest in connection with a shooting earlier this week in the city.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Temple Street around 12:40 a.m. Monday for a gun call.

Investigators allege that 43-year-old Kelvin Correa shot at a victim and hit a car. Police on-scene reportedly found evidence of a shooting, but not Correa.

Walsh noted that early Wednesday morning, Correa was seen on the 0-100 block of School Street and placed him under arrest on charges including discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and larceny under $1,200

