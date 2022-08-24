Town by Town: Homework House funding, naloxbox expansion, Springfield community grants

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking us to Easthampton, Holyoke, and Springfield.

The city of Easthampton is expanding its naloxbox program to local businesses. In May, the Easthampton Health Department launched the first phase of the program in the city and now, they’re going a step further.

The small clear opioid rescue kits were put in local schools and city buildings and now, they’ve been added to a local brewery and restaurant as well.

The naloxboxes are mounted on the wall and contain several doses of narcan.

On Tuesday, Senator John Velis announced that the Homework House in Holyoke will receive $50,000 in funding.

The funding was included in the Massachusetts fiscal year 2023 budget that was passed by the Senate and House and signed into law by Governor Charlie Baker.

The funding will support the Homework House’s mission of promoting educational success and providing free tutoring and mentoring for children living in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods.

The city of Springfield has announced Phase 2 of the Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Grant.

Springfield Works held an information event Tuesday afternoon. We’re told the goal was to hear directly from the community about obstacles that are experienced due to the negative impacts of incarceration allowing them to better develop solutions.

