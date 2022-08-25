Big E previews new foods for 2022 fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E less than a month away, everyone is wondering what foods will be on the menu this year.

If you’re coming to the fair this year, you might want to arrive hungry. Western Mass News got a sneak peek at some of the foods and drinks that will sure to be fairgoer favorites including cream puffs, sweet potato tacos, apple bacon fritters, and chicken pot pie in a bread roll. How about an extravagant milkshake at The Place 2 Be, which is one of the 16 new food locations in 2022.

All of this and more will be on the menu the big event opens on September 16.

SoulFully, New England Avenue: Vegan, flame grilled burgers, grilled hot dogs, loaded fries, and milkshakes

Peanut butter and jelly burger from Soulfully (Western Mass News)

Chick-Fil-A, Springfield Road: Chicken sandwiches, wraps, and more

Cha Feo, Young Building: Various milk teas, boba teas and thai teas

Brown sugar boba tea at Cha Feo (Western Mass News)

Riceballs Arancini, East Road: Beef, veggie, Big Mac, Philly, Italiano Riceballs, Arancini

Bakery on Brewer, New England Avenue: Apple, apple bacon, blueberry and pumpkin fritters

Pumpkin and apple bacon fritters at Bakery on Brewer (Western Mass News)

Ferrindino Maple Farm, Better Living Center: Maple cotton candy and maple cream

Sassys Sweet Potatoes, East Road: Roasted root veggies, sweet potato tacos, sweet potato bread, sweet potato pie and Southwest sweet potatoes

Sweet potato tacos and mashed sweet potatoes topped with cranberry compote at Sassy's Sweet Potatoes (Western Mass News)

The Happy Dough Co., West Road: Apple fries and apple fry sundaes

Villa of Lebanon, Young Building: Baba ganoush, baklava, kofta kabobs, falafel, hummus, kataif, kunapa, meat pies, spinach pie and tabouli

Villa of Lebanon (Western Mass News)

BoardWok Noodles, The Front Porch (Inside Gate 5): Yakisoba noodles and rice bowls

The Place 2 Be, The Front Porch: Mini fruity pebble/berries and cream pancakes, mini nutella and coconut pancakes and milkshakes topped with waffles and pancakes

Maple vanilla milkshake and cotton candy milkshake at The Place 2 Be (Western Mass News)

Kulfi Ice Cream Taste of Persia, Food Court: Kulfi, a traditional Indian ice cream

Las Kangris Food Truck, Young Building: Yellow rice with pigeon peas, baked pork, baked chicken, green bananas “al mojo”, and seafood salad

Arroz con gandules and pernil al horno at Las Kangris (Western Mass News)

Frankie’s Famous Italian Frozen Lemonade, Young Building: Lemon Italian ice

The Big E Bakery: Big E Cream Puffs, including a new chocolate cream puff, and Big Eclairs

Chocolate Big E cream puffs at the Big E Bakery (Western Mass News)

The West Side Grille Cider Garden, sponsored by Downeast Cider, outside the Young Building: Downeast Craft Ciders Original Blend and Cider Donut in cans and on draft

Ann Maries Candies, West Road: One-of-a-kind, nostalgic candy store carrying over 300, hard to find, old fashioned candies, fudge and nuts

Harpoon Beer Hall, New England Avenue: Pretzels including the Oh that’s Sweet pretzel, as well as their seven triple decker grilled cheese

Rise and shine pretzel at Harpoon Beer Hall (Western Mass News)

Coolin' on the ranch at Harpoon Beer Hall (Western Mass News)

Amy’s Sweet Treats: Crazy milkshake

Chompers, New England Avenue: Chicken pot pie chomper

Two Weeks Notice Brewing: West Side Big Slide and Weekend Warrior

West Side Big Slide and Weekend Warrior from Two Weeks Notice Brewing (Western Mass News)

Ultimate BBQ: BBQ waffles and mac and cheese waffles

West Springfield Lions Club: Reuben hot dog and reuben hamburgrer

Storrowton Tavern Soup Shack: Chicken pot pie in a bread bowl

Chicken pot pie in a bread bowl at Storrowton Tavern Soup Shack (Western Mass News)

