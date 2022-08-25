Boy celebrates new arm from Shriner’s Hospital as Friendly’s ‘Scoopmaster’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local boy had a chance to live out a dream on Thursday.

Ian Stratton, 12, showed off his new “hero arm” and his love of ice cream at Friendly’s.

Stratton recently received a new arm as he’s being treated at Shriner’s Hospital and Friendly’s decided to celebrate with a party.

He got the special ‘scoopmaster’ VIP treament, where he put on apron and made his own sundae.

“It’s really nice. I love it. It was definitely a good surprise and I’m really happy,” Stratton said.

Stratton’s sundae included Oreo, cookies and cream, M&M’s and marshmallow, and called his dessert “Coffee Cream.” He told Western Mass News he was happy to share this surprise with his family and some of his friends by his side.

