Chicopee Comp. grad helping run the kitchen at Costa at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While MGM Springfield is known for their casino and live performances, they are also a destination for food fanatics.

Long before the sous chef at Costa was trying to teach me how to toss some dough, Michael Serrano developed a passion for culinary at a young age.

“I went to Chicopee Comp. I took the culinary course there and learned about it and I kind of just took every opportunity I got,” Serrano said.

A few years later, he would get the opportunity to cook at MGM’s popular Italian coastal restaurant.

“I learned a lot here. It was a busy restaurant. It was my first time in a high-end situation,” Serrano added.

About two years after starting, Costa, along with the rest of the world shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Serrano said he used that time-off as inspiration.

“I had a great feeling on how to make this place better. Coming in here, knowing how it ran before I could share that experience with the new cooks,” Serrano explained.

One of those ideas is constantly trying new things to improve the menu.

“I usually like to try and converse with the cooks and I say ‘Guys, do you have some ideas? Do you want to try something?’ We try to get creative and if the people like it, we keep it,” Serrano noted.

Today, Costa features their top selling chicken parmesan, linguini with clam sauce, and of course, their hand-tossed wood fired pizza.

