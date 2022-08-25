Officials: 2 stabbed, 1 arrested following ‘melee’ at Northampton apartment complex

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been hospitalized and one person has been arrested following an incident in Northampton.

Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steve Gagne said that two people were stabbed “during a melee” at Meadowbrook Apartments Wednesday night. The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.

He added that an 18-year-old man from Northampton, whose name has not yet been released, has been arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

