Finding back to school clothing at affordable prices

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s crunch time for shoppers looking for back to school styles ahead of the return to classes next week, but with inflation and high prices nearly everywhere you look, we’re getting answers on where you can shop locally without breaking the bank.

To combat high prices and inflation, many people are changing up the ways they are going back to school shopping this year, such as coming to stores like Once Upon A Child, where items are 50 to 70 percent off. For example, one dress there only cost $3.50.

“Everything right now is just so expensive and so this is such a great opportunity to come and save money. It’s fashionable. It’s great,” said Gina Circosta, manager of Once Upon A Child in West Springfield.

Once Upon A Child is a local clothing shop that sells new or gently used items from clothes to shoes to backpacks all at extremely discounted rates. Circosta is a mom to three boys herself and she told Western Mass News the number of items they are selling is off the charts this year, seeing about 10,000 items go out the door in one day, making it the busiest back to school season they have seen since the store opened eight years ago.

“It’s a great place to shop for anyone. The prices here are unbelievable. They will save you big time. A $12 pair of pants and you here you would get it for $3,” Circosta added.

The store is crediting the current economy for its increase in traffic. The store is bustling with customers from open to close with parents looking for back to school clothes for their kids. When we stopped by, five-year-old Rosie Boughan was shopping for her stylish kindergarten wardrobe. Her mom, Liz, said she is changing up the way she is shopping this year and trying not to overspend

“This is the first year that we’re doing a big back to school shop here…I can say yes to everything basically and as a mom, it’s nice to get to say yes because you spend a lot of time saying no, so we go here first then fill in the gaps of what we can’t get here at the mall,” boughan noted.

However, buying isn’t the only driving factor at Once Upon A Child. Circosta said many have been taking advantage of selling their clothes to make some cash, while also making room in their closets for new items.

“When they come here and sell their stuff, we do see them tend to shop around and they are always happy with what they see around here. They definitely are coming and spending their money here,” Circosta explained.

Despite keeping up with the latest trends and growing their inventory, sometimes you can’t be lucky enough to find everything you need for the first day of school at a one stop shop.

“We will have to go to another store to buy more shoes because we couldn’t find any here,” said Rosie Boughan.

