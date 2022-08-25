Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield

With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:

“With the recent work being done, they have left the road surface worse than before and only repaired what they dig up for the gas/water lines.”

“Hundreds maybe thousands of potholes, sunken sewer covers and the new pavement on old pavement, it feels like your driving a boat on water.”

We reached out to town officials and we’re told the town’s DPW will be patching potholes and painting crosswalks as needed.

They also said bids for the MassDOT project to reconstruct Memorial Avenue have been opened and they are closer than ever to getting a new road.

Right now, MassDOT is reviewing the bid documents and hopes to award a contract over the next few months, with work likely beginning in the spring of 2023.

