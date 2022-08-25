Getting Answers: recent rain’s impact on drought conditions

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Bay State saw some much-needed rain on Tuesday, but was it enough to alleviate the drought we are currently in?

West Springfield will begin implementing new water restrictions starting on Friday. West Springfield Deputy Director of Water Jeffrey Auer told Western Mass News that these measures are critical right now as the drought continues this summer.

“Currently, we are implementing the second phase of our water ban,” Auer explained.

So, what is Phase 2 of their water ban? Auer told us that nonessential outdoor water use is now prohibited at all times in the town, except between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. on weekends. We asked Auer for some examples of non-essential outdoor water use.

“You really don’t want to start a new lawn. You don’t want to hydroseed, you don’t want to fill pools during the day. Only during the time periods that we have outlined,” Auer said.

Auer told us the town will fine people who do not follow the new water restrictions.

“In our ordinance, there are warnings done and then a fine if people don’t listen to the warning and that starts at $50 and then it’s $50 every time until it reaches $200, I believe, is the max,” Auer noted.

Many other towns and cities in western Massachusetts also have water restrictions in place similar to west Springfield’s. Those include Easthampton, Greenfield, Longmeadow, and Northampton.

Following the rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, Western Mass News First Alert Meterologist Don Maher told us western Massachusetts is still in a severe drought.

“Monday will be reflected in the new drought monitor that will come out tomorrow. The rainfall for Tuesday will not be reflected until another week down the road because they stopped collecting data for the drought monitor at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning,” Maher explained.

He believes this rainfall will have some impact to drought monitor.

“We picked up from anywhere from a quarter of an inch to maybe two, three inches here in western Mass. Some parts out east picked up as much as seven to eight inches of rainfall, so there will probably be some impact to the drought monitor,” Maher added.

Our First Alert meteorologists told us how much rainfall we get in the coming weeks will determine if we see water restrictions stay in place longer.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.