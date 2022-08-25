Lawmakers, economist react to president’s plan to cancel some student loan debt

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Millions of Americans with student loan debt are breathing a sigh of relief as President Biden announced he’s not only extending the pause on payments, but also forgiving a portion of those loans.

Many are commending President Biden on this step Wednesday and saying student loan debt is an issue that impacts millions of people throughout our country.

“It’s a game changer,” the president said.

President Biden announced a groundbreaking student loan plan on Wednesday, just one week before the moratorium was set to expire. If you make less than $125,000 a year, you are eligible to have up to $10,000 of your student loans forgiven. That number rises to $20,000 if you went to college on a Pell grant, which is need based.

President Biden said about 43 million people will benefit from this.

“This is a really big deal for especially young people coming out of college, who really had put things on hold because of how much student debt they have,” said Karl Petrick, associate dean and professor of economics at Hult International Business School.

Petrick told Western Mass News this plan is designed to help people who need it the most with more than 50 percent of it going to low-income households.

“One of the biggest debt overhangs that we’ve been talking about for decades has been the student loan issue. About 45 million people collectively owe $1.6 trillion in their federal loans…This is really the first positive move in trying to deal with the student loan debt problem really since the 1980s,” Petrick added.

UMass President Marty Meehan released a statement following the announcement that read, in part:

“This is a smart investment in young people who are doing all the right things. They have worked hard in school, are engaging in their communities, and are contributing their talents to confront the daunting challenges that our nation and planet face. It also remains critical that the administration and congress support college affordability measures, such as Pell grant increases, that will prevent debt from accumulating in the first place.”

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren acknowledged that more can be done, but this is a good first step.

“Do I want more? You bet I do. Will I continue to fight alongside the NAACP and other groups to have more student loan forgiveness? Yes, but the steps that the administration has taken today are powerful. They are important,” Warren said.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey added in a statement:

“Today’s action by the President relieves a significant burden saddling the household budgets of working- and middle-class Americans, and one that disproportionately affects borrowers of color who face an uphill and unequal challenge in debt repayment. As our economy regains steam as we emerge from the darkest days of the COVID-19 crisis, canceling billions of dollars in student debt will have a positive effect that will reverberate throughout our economy.

Congressman Jim McGovern said in a tweet:

“A life-changing win for 43 million Americans in student loan debt who deserve an economy that works for them. Most Americans support this and @POTUS Biden is putting people over politics to rebuild America’s middle class. More work to do, but this is a day of hope and relief.”

Petrick said this won’t really have a huge impact on the economy.

“The worries about how this would add fuel to the fire for inflation is an argument that’s come out. It’s really small numbers and actually, in a way, it’s paid for itself because of the moratorium ending will have the opposite effect on inflation because it’ll take money out of people’s pockets about the same amount the one time cancellation does,” Petrick noted.

The Biden Administration also extended the pause on loan payments until December 31, which Petrick says has actually been pushed for by student loan companies that service the debt, so they have more time to figure out how to restart the payments smoothly.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.