Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details are emerging on a marijuana trafficking arrest that took place in South Hadley on Wednesday.

Stephen Opalenik, 64, was arraigned Thursday morning in Eastern Hampshire District Court.

According to court paperwork obtained by Western Mass News, he was located inside of a greenhouse on Bach Lane just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

During a search of the property, investigators found marijuana plants and processed marijuana estimated to be around 175 pounds. They also reportedly found an unsecured break barrel shotgun, packaging materials, baggies, and digital scales consistent with marijuana distribution.

Opalenik has pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court on September 14 for a pre-trial hearing.

