Oscar Mayer is selling frozen wiener pops
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Hot dogs and popsicles are often considered summer staples, but what about popsicles that taste like hot dogs?
For some reason, it’s a thing.
Oscar Mayer has launched “Cold Dogs” – a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog with “both refreshing and smokey umami notes.”
It even comes complete with a mustard swirl.
The box says it all with a label reading, “stupid or genius?”
The answer is up to the people who want to pay $2 at the small number of locations where the cold dogs are sold.
