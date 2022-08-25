Springfield girl asking for help after bike is stolen from backyard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 9-year girl from Springfield is pleading with the community to help return her stolen bike.

“I was shocked and sad/mad,” said Tylaysia Wheeler.

Wheeler woke up Tuesday morning two wheels short after her precious purple and black bike with the blue horn was taken around 1 a.m. and now that summer’s coming to a close, Wheeler is missing out on the last few weeks of riding.

“I ride with my sister’s to that corner, to that corner…and it’s my favorite color and now, I can’t,” Wheeler added.

Her mother, Kimberly Matias, reached out to our newsroom looking for help to get her daughter’s bike back.

“I just hope and pray that we can get it back for my baby,” Matias said.

Matias sent us Ring camera video. You can see a man going up on their porch and standing right by their front door.

“Then he went from there to the backyard and then we seen him drive the bike out of the backyard and then after that, he was gone with the bike,” Matias explained.

Matias said when she checked with her Neighbors feature on the Ring app, the man seemed to have had a busy night.

“I found five other videos of the same man in other people’s backyards in the same neighborhood,” Matias explained.

Matias said she reported the bike theft to Springfield Police, but she fears other bikes might be targets with the suspect still out there.

“I think he only took one because he could only ride one at a time, so I have this feeling he might come back,” Matias sa

