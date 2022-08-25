State announces first human case of West Nile Virus this year

[FILE] A generic photograph of mosquitos.
[FILE] A generic photograph of mosquitos.(WIBW)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced the first human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year.

They said the person infected is a woman in her 70s who was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County.

Officials said August and September are the months when the most cases occur.

Last year, there were 11 human cases of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts.

