First Alert Weather Day Friday for A Severe Storm Potential

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A sunny and hot summer day across western Mass with afternoon temperatures hitting middle to upper 80s for most! Breezes have been light today and humidity dropped this afternoon, but will creep upwards again tonight.

Skies remain partly cloudy tonight with warm and muggy air staying in place. Overnight lows fall back to the lower to middle 60s with calm wind.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for a severe weather threat for the afternoon and evening. The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has placed all of western Mass at a level 2 risk (out of 5) for Friday as a cold front moves across New England. We should start to see showers and storms fire up by the late morning and early afternoon and they may come through in a few batches.

Storms Friday will certainly bring heavy rain and there is a low risk for isolated flooding or flash flooding. If storms become strong to severe, damaging wind gusts are the main concern for our area. Gusts to 40-60mph are possible and an isolated storm may also bring hail. A tornado can’t be ruled out either, though that risk remains quite low. Showers and storms gradually weaken and taper off not long after sunset.

Humidity doesn’t fall much this weekend as a cold front gets “stuck” close to the coast. While most of the weekend will be dry, a spot shower is possible each afternoon thanks to some upper level disturbances passing by. The summer feel will persist with highs in the low to mid 80s each day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Next week will feature a big transition from a summer to fall feel. We begin with full on summer temps Monday and Tuesday along with higher humidity and the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially Tuesday. The game-changer cold front will pass through Wednesday, keeping a risk for a shower around. Wednesday looks warm, but humidity drops fast behind the front. Sunshine and 70s with very dry air takes over through the end of the week!

