Suspect arraigned in connection with double stabbing at Northampton apartment complex

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-year-old faced a judge on Thursday, charged in the stabbing of two men during what authorities are calling a melee Wednesday night in Northampton.

Investigators in Northampton are working to piece together what happened at the Meadowbrook Apartment complex when they said a violent fight broke out.

“We do believe there were multiple parties involved perhaps as many as five or six,” said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steve Gagne.

Gagne told us that Northampton Police received reports of a fight outside of Meadowbrook Apartments around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. He said 18-year-old Jesus Baez later turned himself in.

“He was armed with a knife. He stabbed two individuals during the melee. He later admitted during an interviewe with police that he did not see anybody else armed with any sort of weapons, knives or otherwise, so that’s what led to the charges,” Gagne added.

Baez faced a judge Thursday morning.

“We asked the court to impose a $20,000 cash bail based on the serious nature of the offense and the potential penalty he faces, among other factors, and ultimately, the court agreed with us and set that bail,” Gagne explained.

Gagne said the two victims were men ages 18 and 19. He said they were first brought to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with serious injuries and later transported to Springfield.

“They were transported down to Baystate Medical Center where they have a trauma center where they underwent further treatment. At least one of them underwent surgery,” Gagne noted.

We’re told both victims are stable and expected to survive.

Gagne said this incident does not appear to be a random attack and there is no threat to the public at this time. He also encourages anyone with information to contact Northampton or Massachusetts State Police.

