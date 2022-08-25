Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Easthampton, Wilbraham, and Southampton.

The town of Southampton has announced they will be offering Earth Machine backyard composters.

Transfer station permit holders can now buy the Earth Machines for $25 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Residents can contact the highway department to reserve yours.

Construction has begun in a portion of Wilbraham. Now through Friday, paving work is taking place on Main Street between Faculty Street and Hunting Lane.

Police said detours will be in place between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some work is also underway in Easthampton. You can expect to see the delivery of construction materials and equipment to the area of Cherry Street for the rest of the week.

The city said you’ll also begin to see the installation erosion and sedimentation controls and other prep work.

Underground utility work is expected to begin next week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.