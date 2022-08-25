Two women injured after being struck by car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were injured Thursday morning after being struck by a car in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers were called to a single car crash that involved pedestrians at the intersection of Wilbraham Road and Massachusetts Avenue around 7:05 a.m.

He added that two women were in a crosswalk when they were hit by a car.

Both women were taken to Baystate Medical Center. One of them suffered serious injuries that are not expected to be life threatening, while the other person suffered less severe injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

