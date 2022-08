SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Burnett Road in Chicopee is currently closed due a pole being down in the area of the Ludlow town line, according to Chicopee Police. It is unknown how long the road will be closed.

People are asked to seek alternative routes while crews respond to the situation.

