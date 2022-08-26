LIVE : Tornado Warning for part of Hampden County canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been ongoing most of the afternoon with lulls in between some severe weather. Severe storms brought wind damage to Easthampton to Ware earlier today and also prompted some flash flood warnings.

Storms may still become strong or severe through 8 or 9pm with damaging wind gusts, small hail, torrential rain, and frequent lightning strikes. Flash flooding is maybe the biggest concern as some areas get hit with multiple rounds of heavy rain.

A tornado warning that was issued earlier for part of Hampden County has been canceled.

Showers and storms exit later this evening and some partial clearing is expected. Patchy, dense fog should form for many through sunrise with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Saturday will be a much quieter weather day as we see a mix of sun and clouds and seasonably warm temperatures in the lower 80s. Mugginess lingers as the cold front stalls just offshore.

We end the weekend the same as it started, with partly cloudy skies, moderate mugginess and seasonably warm temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Next week turns hotter as the subtropical ridge builds back into the Southeast, bringing warmer temperatures and higher humidity up the coast. Highs may approach 90 Monday and Tuesday-especially Tuesday.

A cold front looks to swing through sometime Tuesday night into Wednesday with our next round of showers and thunderstorms. Looking hot and humid through Wednesday, then the front may stall through Thursday morning, keeping those conditions lingering a bit longer as well as chances for showers. Drier, milder air builds in for the end of the week. The holiday weekend is looking comfortable, but increasingly warmer.

