Locals express safety concerns after pedestrian crash on Wilbraham Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two women were hit in a crosswalk in Springfield Thursday. It happened on Wilbraham Road, across from American International College, the scene of a fatal crash last year. This is raising serious safety concerns.

There is an ongoing construction project on Wilbraham Road, in place after a fatal accident at this crosswalk last summer. It’s the same crosswalk where two women were hit and injured Thursday. Western Mass News brought questions from concerned neighbors to city officials to get answers on what’s being done to prevent this from happening yet again.

“You guys got to do better, like I said it’s about the safety of these kids,” said Springfield resident Jacqulyne Johnson.

Johnson told Western Mass News that her 16-year-old son was home on Thursday morning, when two women were struck by a car while crossing Wilbraham Road across the street from American International College.

Western Mass News asked whether she was satisfied with an ongoing construction project to improve safety measures.

“No, absolutely not. What’s the point in doing all this if people are still getting killed? getting hit by cars? it’s insane to me,” Johnson said.

“Have more lights, maybe more stop signs, wait for us to be able to cross in peace,” said Springfield resident Carlos Tapia.

Springfield Police Department’s public information officer, Ryan Walsh said there have now been three crashes at this intersection in the last year, and seven in the last two years. That’s an average of one every three-and-a-half months.

“Let’s be more proactive, not just with getting this project over the finish line but more advanced ways to actually combat some of this speeding,” said Ward 4 Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown.

After a fatal accident killed an AIC employee crossing this same crosswalk last summer, a plan was put in place to narrow the road and install a hawk light system.

“When you push it, it’ll put stop lights, telling the person to stop,” explained Brown.

As of Thursday, the lights are still on hold. Brown said he spoke to AIC’s president Thursday morning and he’s pushing for the use of technology and thinking outside the box, to take action.

“Cameras as speed traps and start ticketing and things like that,” Brown said.

Thursday morning’s accident remains under investigation. In the meantime, AIC students will begin to move-in for the fall semester Friday. We’re told a safety message from the president has gone out to the school community.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.