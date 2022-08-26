MGM Springfield marks 4th anniversary with $75,000 in grants to nonprofits

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield is celebrating their fourth anniversary downtown.

The resort held a special all-employee birthday bash on Friday, but instead of getting gifts, MGM gave out grants.

Seven local non-profit community partners were selected to receive a share of the $75,000 grants.

“Corporate social resonsibility is a huge part of who we are at MGM. It’s a very, very big part of MGM Springfield. It’s one of the reasons why I joined the company, so our team members are very passionate on the organizations around us. They helped select the organizations that received grants today and that will continue. Volunteerism, involvement in the community, celebrating those groups that celebrate our community, that’s what it’s all about,” said MGM Springfield Chris Kelley.

Grants are being distrubuted to local organizations that are focused on the areas of food insecurity, education, and workforce development.

