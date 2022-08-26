A Quiet, Warm and Muggy Weekend On Tap

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw some active weather this afternoon across southern New England. Some of the main storms that impacted western Mass rolled through central Berkshire County and central and eastern Hampshire County, both causing tree damage and spotty power outages. Torrential rain prompted flash flood warnings, but not much flooding was reported as storms didn’t linger. More damage was seen across northern Connecticut from the storm that prompted a tornado warning around Granby and Windsor Locks.

Tonight, all is quiet as a few lingering showers exit with a passing cold front. Temperatures and dew points fall back to the lower and middle 60s through sunrise with some fog developing overnight.

Humidity will be a bit lower this weekend, but not really “comfortable”. A summer-feel continues with temperatures both Saturday and Sunday climbing into the lower to middle 80s in the valley and upper 70s to low 80s in the Berkshires. Breezes remain light and skies partly cloudy.

Another warm up is on the way for early next week as a ridge of high pressure builds back into the Southeast. Temperatures max out near 90 both Monday and Tuesday with some sunshine and building humidity. A cold front will approach Tuesday evening with showers and thunderstorms, which may linger into Wednesday morning.

Some changes mid to late next week once we get behind the cold front. Humidity lowers as high pressure builds and we may see a few days of refreshing air. Temperatures also cool a bit with highs in the 70s late in the week with some 40s at night. Long range outlooks show temperatures warming up over the holiday weekend with continued dry weather for now.

