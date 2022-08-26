Rally held to restore baseball fields at Forest Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A local group rallied at Forest Park in Springfield Thursday night.

The group wants the baseball fields at the park brought back to proper and safe conditions.

Members said the fields have been neglected and lack proper care.

“One day about three or four months ago I’m walkin’ on the baseball field and I notice the condition it’s in. It just hasn’t been maintained for years. It’s apparent because there’s ruts in the infield. There’s a gertle around the outfield and the infield. It’s unsafe for kids to play in. The mound hasn’t been touched for 20 years - if that,” said rally organizer Mark Frodema.

The Worcester Red Sox, a minor-league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, donated game tickets and other baseball memorabilia that were raffled off during the event at Forest Park.

