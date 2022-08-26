Rally held to restore baseball fields at Forest Park in Springfield

Rally held to restore baseball fields at Forest Park in Springfield
By Joe Chaisson, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Olivia Hickey
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A local group rallied at Forest Park in Springfield Thursday night.

The group wants the baseball fields at the park brought back to proper and safe conditions.

Members said the fields have been neglected and lack proper care.

“One day about three or four months ago I’m walkin’ on the baseball field and I notice the condition it’s in. It just hasn’t been maintained for years. It’s apparent because there’s ruts in the infield. There’s a gertle around the outfield and the infield. It’s unsafe for kids to play in. The mound hasn’t been touched for 20 years - if that,” said rally organizer Mark Frodema.

The Worcester Red Sox, a minor-league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, donated game tickets and other baseball memorabilia that were raffled off during the event at Forest Park.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Top candidates for Mass. governor spot share goals ahead of early voting kickoff
Top candidates for Mass. governor spot share goals ahead of early voting kickoff
Springfield Gardens Tenants call for quicker action on expressed housing concerns
Springfield Gardens Tenants call for quicker action on expressed housing concerns
Locals express safety concerns after pedestrian crash on Wilbraham Road
Locals express safety concerns after pedestrian crash on Wilbraham Road
Getting Answers: Preparing nutritious meals for back to school
Getting Answers: Preparing nutritious meals for back to school