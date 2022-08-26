Springfield animal hospital left with bill after vandalism incident damages window

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield animal clinic is asking for your help. Vandals smashed a window at the second chance community veterinary hospital sometime between last night and this morning. Now, the Montgomery Street vet is stuck with the bill.

It is believed this happened sometime between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Luckily, we’re told no staff or animals were in the building at the time.

While security footage of the incident isn’t being shared right now, organization officials said the broken window is located in the part of the building where surgeries are conducted.

The CEO of Second Chance Veterinary Hospital, Sheryl Blancato, said the vandalism has not impacted any of Saturday’s procedures, But it will impact their funds, with the damage predicted to cost between $1-2 thousand.

“It doesn’t just hurt us, but we’re trying to help animals in need you know with providing veterinary care including subsidized rates for those who qualify and things like this you know have to come out of our pocket and that takes money away from what we need to do,” she said.

Blancato said they hope to get the window fixed quickly, and the organization is looking into getting a gate to limit access to the lot.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Springfield Police. If you would like to assist Second Chance Information can be found here and here. Donations can also be mailed to: Second Chance, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.