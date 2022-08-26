Springfield Gardens Tenants call for quicker action on expressed housing concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after having their voices heard in housing court, tenants of the Springfield Gardens Complex came together Thursday morning, calling for quicker action in addressing their concerns over living conditions.

Frustration and anger were expressed once again by Springfield Gardens tenants, fighting for improved conditions where they live.

Early Thursday, tenants voiced their disapproval of the building’s management team, saying not much has been done to fix the problems.

Some even held photos of repairs that still needed to be done in their respective units.

Western Mass News has been following developments closely over the past month. Many of the tenants said they are still experiencing a dangerous and unsanitary environment within the complex, with broken doors, mice, cockroaches and even fecal matter on the floors.

Earlier this week, some of the tenants appeared in housing court - as the city moves to force improvements by the management company.

But others told Western Mass News in response that there is much more left to do.

“I have mold growing in my bathroom. (It’s) so bad that when I spray it with bleach, it comes right back. I’m not a contractor, but that let’s me know that it’s deep in the wall. So that has to come out,” said Springfield Gardens tenant Bennita Watford.

“The people feel unsafe, unrepresented, and they want landlords to come in here and do what they’re supposed to do, which is to have a safe and habitable condition at this building. Nobody deserves to live under these circumstances,” said Neighbor to Neighbor supporter Jeff Morneau.

Springfield Gardens management has until this coming Monday to address specific concerns raised in court this week. As for the tenants, they plan to go back to housing court on Sept. 2.

