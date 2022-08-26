Storm damage reported in Easthampton

This is in the area of Williston Ave. in Easthampton.
This is in the area of Williston Ave. in Easthampton.(Western Mass News photo)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms have knocked down multiple trees and wires in Easthampton, with police telling us much of the damage is located in the downtown area.

We’re told a tree fell onto a car on Williston Avenue. This according to Sergeant Chad Alexander with the Easthampton Police Department.

Thankfully, there were no reports of anyone injured in that incident. No word if anyone was inside the vehicle at the time.

Police report there are power lines down on Davis Street as well.

Sgt. Alexander confirms the winds were very heavy at one point. According to the Eversource Outage Map

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to Easthampton now.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Effect this afternoon for portions of western Mass.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. For the latest on the storms rolling through western Massachusetts and current conditions, CLICK HERE

Western Mass News will continue to follow this situation. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3 for the latest details.

