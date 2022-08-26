Storm damage reported in Easthampton

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms have knocked down multiple trees and wires in Easthampton, with police telling us much of the damage is located in the downtown area.

We’re told a tree fell onto a car on Williston Avenue. This according to Sergeant Chad Alexander with the Easthampton Police Department.

Thankfully, there were no reports of anyone injured in that incident. No word if anyone was inside the vehicle at the time.

Police report there are power lines down on Davis Street as well.

Sgt. Alexander confirms the winds were very heavy at one point. According to the Eversource Outage Map

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to Easthampton now.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Effect this afternoon for portions of western Mass.

