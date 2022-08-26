Top candidates for Mass. governor spot share goals ahead of early voting kickoff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Super Tuesday is less than two weeks away in Massachusetts, and the governor’s seat is up for grabs this year, as Governor Charlie Baker steps down after two terms in office.

Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are expected to be the two frontrunners in their respective parties according to a UMass Amherst/WCVB poll. Both of them visiting western Mass. this month, campaigning ahead of election day.

The primary election is just 12 days away, and the Bay State is set to pick its new governor. Western Mass News caught up with the two presumed frontrunners, current attorney general, Maura Healey, and former state rep. Geoff Diehl to discuss their priorities for Massachusetts.

They share a main issue: affordability

“I’ve made it a priority to drive prices down. We’re going to do that a couple of ways, we’re going to increase housing stock, so we need more housing across western Massachusetts. We’re going to fix our public transit and make that more accessible and affordable,” Healy said.

“I know people talk about east-west rail. Obviously, that’s part of the overall plan to help expand and create more travel and affordability...Housing obviously is a huge cause too. I want to make sure that we unlock and tackle new housing developments that are going to be affordable and get cities and towns to make sure that that land becomes available to help with that affordable housing,” Diehl said.

Diehl also said he wants to focus on wireless infrastructure to attract business to Massachusetts. And Healey said our state has to work to heal the mental health and opioid crisis.

On the topic of current reproductive healthcare laws in the Commonwealth:

“I am trying to protect life where I can, but at the same time, you’ve got to respect people should be able to make their own healthcare decisions right. and one of those things too is the vaccine mandates. people were forced to get a vaccine or else they had to lose their state job, so I want to make sure we also are consistent and protect people healthcare rights when it comes to what they would choose for their own medical care,” Diehl said.

“We worked with the legislature on important laws that were passed recently to protect providers, to protect patients. I already know, and we both know, that there are patients coming from other states to Massachusetts seeking abortion care and we need to be supportive and so there’s a lot we need to continue to do,” said Healey.

Healey also said she supports a child tax credit to help provide relief for families, while Diehl is pushing to eliminate the excise tax on vehicles.

Both said they’re committed to making sure the people of western Mass. have their needs met.

“The chapter 90 road funds that come out to western Massachusetts are based on population and not on road miles, so unfortunately, in areas like Boston where it’s dense, they get more money to fix their roads when there’s more roadway actually out here in western Massachusetts. I want to change that formula so we account for the road miles and not necessarily population,” Diehl said.

“I love 413! and That’s why I want people to know that I will be a governor who sees and hears and visits western Massachusetts often, has a presence. Also has people from western Massachusetts representing on our agencies on our boards on our commissions. We’re going to have better laws and policies if we have representation,” Healey said.

Early voting begins this Saturday. Mail-in ballots are now a permanent option, following legislation over the summer. Saturday is also the last day to register to vote if you want to cast a ballot in the primaries, which is Sept. 6.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.