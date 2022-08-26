University of Texas offers class based on Taylor Swift songs

The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A professor at the University of Texas at Austin said Taylor Swift’s music uses a lot of the same techniques found in classic poetry, so she decided to base a class around it.

The professor is calling the course the Taylor Swift Songbook.

She says it’s not about celebrity or fame, but about the literary traditions that connect writing over the ages, whether the author is a pop star or a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The professor admits to being a fan but said her goal is to teach students about older material through a contemporary lens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Fears of a radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks at North Carolina...
EPA to designate ‘forever chemicals’ as hazardous substances
EV charging station
“We can’t currently meet the demand,” says auto industry rep. of new EV tax credits
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., meets with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei, Taiwan,...
Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order