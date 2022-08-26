Woman struck, killed by vehicle along Main Street in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in Sturbridge.

Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert said that they were called to the area of 709 Main Street around 1:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on-scene, they found an unresponsive, injured 62-year-old woman over an embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not yet been released.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle was traveling east when it went into the breakdown lane and hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and called 911 to report the incident.

The case remains under investigation by Sturbridge Police, the Mass. State Police Reconstruction Unit, and troopers assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

