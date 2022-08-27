Early voting opens for primary election in Mass. Saturday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Early voting opens for the primary election in Massachusetts Saturday and will go on through next week.

This past legislative session, “The Votes Act” was passed and signed into law, which makes pandemic voting options, including early voting and mail-in ballots, permanent moving forward. And early voting for the September 6 primary, starts Saturday.

Western Mass News stopped by West Springfield Town Hall Friday and spoke to town clerk Otto Frizell who showed us the ballots, one for registered democrats, and one for registered republicans. Independent voters can choose to fill out either the democratic or republican ballot. He told Western Mass News early voting seems to be the popular choice for local voters.

“People seem to like the convenience, to be able to choose their time to vote, it’s a safe secure way to do that,” Frizell said.

If you choose to vote in person, this Saturday, the West Springfield Public Library will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday they will be closed, but they will reopen to voters Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The last day to register to vote in the primary is Saturday. Early voters have until next Friday to vote in person, but ballots can be mailed in or dropped off up until the polls close on election night.

