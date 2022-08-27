Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Summer is coming to a close and Friday was is move-in day for some local colleges. It’s also the first one without COVID-19 protocols in two years.

“I’m very excited. A little part of me is nervous. It’s completely new for me,” said Kendall Branchaud.

Branchaud is from the east bay in California and is ready to start her first year at Western New England University as part of the women’s wrestling team.

“I’m a little nervous, just because it’s super far away, but the girls on the team have already been completely amazing and the people I met at orientation so far and the staff has been completely amazing making it a really easy transition,” Branchaud added.

Her mother told us the move-in process went smoothly.

“It’s been such a piece of cake. We were a little worried about how it was all going to go, but everybody was super supportive,” said Michelle Ratto-Branchaud

Western New England University Interim Vice President of Enrollment Management Michelle Goodfellow told Western Mass News that they’re welcoming about 750 new students this year and they’re excited to welcome the new class.

“Today is just the beginning for all of these students of what we very much anticipate to be an amazing experience for them,” Goodfellow explained.

Over at American International College in Springfield, the campus was also buzzing with excitement as students from all over the world and their families arrive on campus with bins and suitcases.

“This is a beautiful day. It is the best day of the year along with commencement, so we start the journey today and then we follow our kids throughout their educational life cycle here at AIC,” said AIC President Hubert Benitez.

Benitez told us they have 450 new students this year and one of them from the other side of the Bay State said he’s ready to start this next chapter.

“Feels good. New experience and get to meet new people, new environment,” said Armani Marcano.

This is the first year since 2019 that masks aren’t required during fall move-in, but campus officials told us they have teams monitoring COVID-19, as well as monkeypox and staying on top of the latest CDC guidance.

