Town by Town: August 26

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Springfield, the first annual Elder’s Day was held at the North End Senior Center. Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris was in attendance, as well as the new North Citizen’s Council. There was a crowning of the first annual Elder’s Day king and queen as well!

In Chicopee, community members got the chance to meet local law enforcement. A Coffee with a Cop event was held at the Front Street Dunkin.’ The goal was for neighbors and police officers to build a relationship, one coffee cup at a time.

On Saturday the Whip City Animal Sanctuary in Westfield will hold its annual back to school celebration.

From 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Kids can spend time with animals and participate in water balloon activities.

There will also be a big trucks or bust exhibit, featuring heavy equipment from area first responder vehicles. Boomer from the Springfield Thunderbirds will also be there!

