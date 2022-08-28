Golf tournament held in Holyoke raises awareness on Alzheimer’s

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A golf tournament was held at Wyckoff Country Club to support Alzheimer’s.

Saturday’s tournament was a fundraiser to raise awareness for the disease and those impacted by it.

The organizer for the tournament, Richard Amellin, said the event as in memory of his dad, who passed away from Alzheimer’s, and he is glad to brig awareness to the community.

“Everybody here is in favor for this, people I don’t even have to call, they’re calling me asking me when the next tournament is, so a lot of people know about it,” he said.

The event kicked off at 1:00 p.m. it featured a ball launch with Western Mass News’ Raegan Loughrey.

There were contests, vodka and rum tastings and special raffles.

Mercedes-Benz of Springfield was also there to give golfers an opportunity to win a new car if they got a hole in one.

