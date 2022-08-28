One person sent to hospital in bicycle accident on Chestnut Street in Springfield

One person sent to hospital in bicycle accident on Chestnut Street in Springfield
By Liam Murphy and Olivia Hickey
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police in Springfield responded to an accident involving a person on a bike and pedestrian Saturday night.

That incident happened just after 9:00 p.m. on Chestnut Street.

When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw a portion of Chestnut Street blocked off.

Officials said one person was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

One person sent to hospital in bicycle accident on Chestnut Street in Springfield
One person sent to hospital in bicycle accident on Chestnut Street in Springfield
School districts gear up for new school year, officials speak about COVID guidance
School districts gear up for new school year, officials speak about COVID guidance
Senator Elizabeth Warren visits western Mass. Saturday
Senator Elizabeth Warren visits western Mass. Saturday
Golf tournament held in Holyoke raises awareness on Alzheimer's
Golf tournament held in Holyoke raises awareness on Alzheimer’s