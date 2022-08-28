One person sent to hospital in bicycle accident on Chestnut Street in Springfield
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police in Springfield responded to an accident involving a person on a bike and pedestrian Saturday night.
That incident happened just after 9:00 p.m. on Chestnut Street.
When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw a portion of Chestnut Street blocked off.
Officials said one person was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
