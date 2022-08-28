Senator Elizabeth Warren visits western Mass. Saturday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Midterm elections are right around the corner. Saturday, Senator Elizabeth Warren made a trip out to western Mass.

Warren hosted a town hall at Greenfield Community College to discuss recent action in the Senate and how she continues to fight for families of Massachusetts. She also raised the landmark decision for student loan forgiveness passed earlier this week.

“The numbers show, there is just going to be no effect from doing the loan forgiveness...”This could be good for our economy. Because right now we know that people crushed by student loan debt don’t live out of mamma’s basement, don’t save up money to buy a home, many of them can’t start a family, and they don’t start small businesses, and that has an impact on our whole economy,” Warren said.

Senator Warren also celebrated her bill, recently approved the the FDA that will allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter.

