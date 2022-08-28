A Summery Last Week of August is Expected

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a warm and muggy afternoon yesterday, expect a touch less in the way of humidity with clouds giving way to sun through the morning hours today.

Once the clouds burn off, it looks like a great late summer beach/pool/boating day! It will be warm and but a bit less humid with highs in the low-mid 80s

Another warm up is on the way for early next week as a ridge of high pressure builds back into the Southeast. Temperatures max out near 90 both Monday and Tuesday with some sunshine and building humidity. Highs should be around 80… A cold front will approach Tuesday evening with showers and thunderstorms, which may linger into Wednesday morning. Not expecting much in the way of rainfall which we do need!

Some changes mid to late next week once we get behind the cold front. Humidity lowers as high pressure builds and we may see a few days of refreshing air. Temperatures also cool a bit with highs in the 70s late in the week with some 40s at night. Long range outlooks show temperatures warming up over the holiday weekend with continued dry weather for now with highs between 80-85.

