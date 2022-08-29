3 charged, gun seized following car break-in call in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are facing charges after police responded to a report of car break-ins over the weekend.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers went to a gun call with three suspects trying to break into cars on Demond Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police found the suspects on the 3400 block of Main Street and recovered a loaded gun from 18-year-old Joesay Martinez of Springfield. In addition, Martinez, 18-year-old Joan Roque, and a 15-year-old boy all allegedly had latex gloves. Walsh added that the juvenile also had a ski mask.

Martinez and Roque are both facing charges of breaking and entering of a vehicle in the nighttime for a felony and attempt to commit a crime. Martinez has additional charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property less than $1,200.

The charges against the 15-year-old have not been released because of his age.

Investigators said that the gun was reported stolen out of Florida.

