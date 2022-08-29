Agawam Arts and Crafts festival highlights mosaic project

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Agawam Arts and Crafts Festival was held Sunday.

The festival took place at the Polish American Club in Feeding Hills. Guests were able to participate in silent auctions, while kids got the chance to take part in some free arts and crafts as well as face painting.

The newly unveiled New England mosaic project took center stage at Sunday’s event.

The theme of the mosaic was “what I love the most about New England”. Organizers f the event told Western Mass News the project was the main attraction for guests.

“People are coming because of the mosaic project and our scholarship project, to be able to contribute to the quality of our life in this area,” said event organize Ceil Rossi.

The event wrapped up around 4:00 p.m.

