Authorities: employee accused of setting fire at Lanseborough restaurant

LANESBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A man is accused of setting a fire at the Berkshire County restaurant where he works.

A joint statement from local and state investigators said that firefighters were called to the Olde Forge Restaurant on Main Street in Lanesborough around 10 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found fire showing from the back of the building.

Mutual aide was called in from several area town – including Cheshire, Dalton, Hancock, and Hinsdale – to help with the fire, which took about one hour to knock down.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital as a precaution for possible heat exhaustion, but has recovered.

The statement added that investigation found that the fire was intentionally set using smoking materials and an adult male employee is now facing charges. That person, whose name has not been released, will be summoned to Pittsfield District Court at a later date.

