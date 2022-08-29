Authorities: employee accused of setting fire at Lanseborough restaurant

Firefighters from several towns, including Dalton, were called to a fire at the Olde Forge...
Firefighters from several towns, including Dalton, were called to a fire at the Olde Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough on August 28, 2022(Dalton Fire Dept.)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANESBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A man is accused of setting a fire at the Berkshire County restaurant where he works.

A joint statement from local and state investigators said that firefighters were called to the Olde Forge Restaurant on Main Street in Lanesborough around 10 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found fire showing from the back of the building.

Mutual aide was called in from several area town – including Cheshire, Dalton, Hancock, and Hinsdale – to help with the fire, which took about one hour to knock down.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital as a precaution for possible heat exhaustion, but has recovered.

The statement added that investigation found that the fire was intentionally set using smoking materials and an adult male employee is now facing charges. That person, whose name has not been released, will be summoned to Pittsfield District Court at a later date.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metal benches at a basketball court in Holyoke have gone missing and efforts are underway to...
Efforts underway to retrieve missing metal benches at Holyoke basketball court
Gas prices across the state are continuing to drop for another week.
Gas prices continue to go down in Massachusetts
The possible closure is due to what they called significant maintenance issues, investment...
V.A. Medical Center employee indicted on child pornography charges
Tuesday will be the last hot day this week as a cold front brings some changes...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast